Cass County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Concord High School at Edwardsburg High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19

7:00 PM ET on December 19 Location: Edwardsburg, MI

Edwardsburg, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Gobles High School at Howardsville Christian School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19

7:00 PM ET on December 19 Location: Marcellus, MI

Marcellus, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Dowagiac Union High School at Paw Paw High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 19

7:15 PM ET on December 19 Location: Paw Paw, MI

Paw Paw, MI Conference: Wolverine

Wolverine How to Stream: Watch Here

Cassopolis Ross Beatty High School at Bloomingdale High School