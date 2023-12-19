Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Calhoun County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
If your plans today include tracking the local high school basketball games in Calhoun County, Michigan, then there is some important info you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Calhoun County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Vicksburg High School at Battle Creek Pennfield High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Battle Creek, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Will Carleton Academy at Calhoun Christian School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Battle Creek, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
