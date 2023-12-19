The Milwaukee Bucks (19-7) are keeping their eye on three players on the injury report as they ready for their Tuesday, December 19 matchup with the San Antonio Spurs (4-21) at Fiserv Forum, which starts at 8:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

In their last outing on Sunday, the Bucks earned a 128-119 victory against the Rockets. Damian Lillard's team-high 39 points paced the Bucks in the victory.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Pat Connaughton SG Out Ankle 5.8 3.5 2.1 Jae Crowder SF Out Groin 8.1 3.9 1.7 Malik Beasley SG Out Illness 12.2 4.5 1.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

San Antonio Spurs Injury Report Today

Spurs Injuries: Charles Bassey: Out For Season (Knee)

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Bucks vs. Spurs Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: BSWI and BSSW

BSWI and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.