The San Antonio Spurs (3-16), on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at Fiserv Forum, go up against the Milwaukee Bucks (15-6). The game starts at 8:00 PM ET on BSWI and BSSW.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Bucks vs. Spurs Game Information

Buy Tickets for This Game

Game Day: Tuesday, December 19

Tuesday, December 19 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: BSWI, BSSW

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Buy Tickets for Other Bucks Games

Bucks Players to Watch

Giannis Antetokounmpo puts up 30.2 points, 10.7 rebounds and 5.2 assists per contest, shooting 61.1% from the floor (seventh in NBA).

Damian Lillard puts up 25.6 points, 4.5 boards and 6.9 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Brook Lopez averages 13.2 points, 5.0 boards and 1.4 assists per contest, shooting 50.7% from the floor and 35.8% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game.

Bobby Portis averages 11.4 points, 1.2 assists and 6.6 boards.

Malik Beasley averages 12.1 points, 1.4 assists and 4.4 boards.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Spurs Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Victor Wembanyama gives the Spurs 19.3 points, 9.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists. He also averages 1.3 steals and 2.7 blocked shots (third in league).

Keldon Johnson is putting up 16.6 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.1 assists per contest. He's making 47.3% of his shots from the floor and 35.7% from 3-point range, with 1.9 treys per game.

Zach Collins is averaging 13.8 points, 6.0 rebounds and 3.9 assists per contest. He is making 49.2% of his shots from the floor and 27.3% from 3-point range, with 1.1 triples per contest.

The Spurs are getting 11.7 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game from Jeremy Sochan this season.

The Spurs are getting 18.3 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game from Devin Vassell this season.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bucks vs. Spurs Stat Comparison

Bucks Spurs 122.3 Points Avg. 111.5 118.3 Points Allowed Avg. 123.9 50.0% Field Goal % 46.0% 38.4% Three Point % 35.0%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.