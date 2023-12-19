Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Branch County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
High school basketball competition in Branch County, Michigan is happening today, and information on these games is available below, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Branch County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Portage Northern High School at Coldwater High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Coldwater, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
