Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Berrien County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Looking to catch today's high school basketball games in Berrien County, Michigan? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
Berrien County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Berrien Springs High School at Lakeshore High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Stevensville, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Watervliet High School at Allegan High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Allegan, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Haven High School at Coloma High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Coloma, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
