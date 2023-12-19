Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Arenac County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in Arenac County, Michigan today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Arenac County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Standish-Sterling Central High School at Garber High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Essexville, MI
- Conference: Tri-Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saginaw Arts & Sciences Academy at Au Gres-Sims High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Au Gres, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.