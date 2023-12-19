Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Allegan County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Allegan County, Michigan, and information on these matchups is available below, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Allegan County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Wellspring Preparatory High School at Martin High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Martin, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Galesburg-Augusta High School at Black River High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Holland, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Holland High School at Forest Hills Northern High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Grand Rapids, MI
- Conference: OK Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hamilton High School at Wayland Union High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Wayland, MI
- Conference: OK Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Watervliet High School at Allegan High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Allegan, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Michigan Aviation Academy at Hopkins High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Hopkins, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
East Martin Christian High School at Saugatuck High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Saugatuck, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
