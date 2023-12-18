The Detroit Red Wings' upcoming game versus the Anaheim Ducks is slated for Monday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Robby Fabbri find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Robby Fabbri score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)

Fabbri stats and insights

Fabbri has scored in eight of 18 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Ducks.

On the power play, Fabbri has accumulated two goals and two assists.

He has a 36% shooting percentage, attempting 1.1 shots per game.

Ducks defensive stats

The Ducks have conceded 102 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 25th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Ducks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.4 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Fabbri recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/16/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 13:38 Away L 1-0 12/14/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 15:00 Home L 2-1 12/12/2023 Blues 1 1 0 17:34 Away W 6-4 12/11/2023 Stars 1 0 1 14:31 Away L 6-3 12/9/2023 Senators 0 0 0 15:34 Home L 5-1 12/7/2023 Sharks 2 0 2 16:14 Home L 6-5 OT 12/5/2023 Sabres 2 1 1 12:30 Away W 5-3 12/2/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 12:52 Away W 5-4 OT 11/30/2023 Blackhawks 2 2 0 15:24 Home W 5-1 11/29/2023 Rangers 2 1 1 17:09 Away L 3-2

Red Wings vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Monday, December 18, 2023

Monday, December 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSW, BSDETX, and ESPN+

BSW, BSDETX, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

