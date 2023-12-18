The Detroit Red Wings (15-11-4), losers of three straight home games, host the Anaheim Ducks (11-19) at Little Caesars Arena on Monday at 7:00 PM ET on BSW, BSDETX, and ESPN+.

Red Wings vs. Ducks Game Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Red Wings (-225) Ducks (+185) 6.5 Red Wings (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Red Wings Betting Insights

The Red Wings have won five of their nine games when favored on the moneyline this season (55.6%).

Detroit has played as a moneyline favorite of -225 or shorter in only one game this season, and lost.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Red Wings have an implied win probability of 69.2%.

Detroit's 30 matches this season have finished above this game's total of 6.5 goals 17 times.

Red Wings vs Ducks Additional Info

Red Wings vs. Ducks Rankings

Red Wings Total (Rank) Ducks Total (Rank) 107 (4th) Goals 79 (29th) 95 (17th) Goals Allowed 102 (25th) 27 (6th) Power Play Goals 21 (14th) 24 (24th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 26 (28th)

Red Wings Advanced Stats

Detroit is 6-4-0 against the spread, and 4-5-1 overall, in its last 10 contests.

Detroit hit the over in five of its last 10 games.

The Red Wings have had an average of 6.3 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.2 fewer than this game's over/under.

During their past 10 games, the Red Wings have scored 0.5 fewer goals per game than their average on the season.

The Red Wings net the fourth-most goals in the league, averaging 3.6 per game for a total of 107 this season.

The Red Wings rank 17th in total goals against, allowing 3.2 goals per game (95 total) in NHL play.

The team has the league's 10th-best goal differential at +12 this season.

