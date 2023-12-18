Will Patrick Kane Score a Goal Against the Ducks on December 18?
Can we anticipate Patrick Kane scoring a goal when the Detroit Red Wings match up against the Anaheim Ducks at 7:00 PM ET on Monday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the stats and insights below.
Will Patrick Kane score a goal against the Ducks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)
Kane stats and insights
- Kane has scored in one of six games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Ducks.
- Kane has picked up one goal and one assist on the power play.
- Kane's shooting percentage is 5.0%, and he averages 3.3 shots per game.
Ducks defensive stats
- The Ducks are 25th in goals allowed, giving up 102 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Ducks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 18.4 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.
Red Wings vs. Ducks game info
- Game Day: Monday, December 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSW, BSDETX, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
