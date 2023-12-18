Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Otsego County Today - December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
There is high school basketball action in Otsego County, Michigan today, and info on how to stream these matchups is available right here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Otsego County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Alcona Community High School at Johannesburg-Lewiston High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 18
- Location: Johannesburg, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.