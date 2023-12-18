The Michigan State Spartans (4-3) will meet the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (5-4) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18, 2023. This contest is available on BTN.

Oakland vs. Michigan State Game Information

Game Day: Monday, December 18

Monday, December 18 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: BTN

Oakland Players to Watch

Tyson Walker: 20.5 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

20.5 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Jaden: 10.7 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

10.7 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK Malik Hall: 9.9 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.9 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK A.J Hoggard: 9.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 4.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 4.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Carson Cooper: 3.4 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.3 BLK

Michigan State Players to Watch

Oakland vs. Michigan State Stat Comparison

Michigan State Rank Michigan State AVG Oakland AVG Oakland Rank 189th 74.9 Points Scored 72.9 225th 27th 62.3 Points Allowed 72.7 216th 54th 36.7 Rebounds 31.9 240th 99th 10.3 Off. Rebounds 8.6 222nd 336th 5 3pt Made 7.4 177th 36th 16.9 Assists 12.2 251st 114th 11 Turnovers 11 114th

