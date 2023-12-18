The Oakland Golden Grizzlies (6-5) will try to continue a four-game road winning run at the Michigan State Spartans (5-5) on Monday, December 18, 2023, at 7:00 PM ET.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Oakland vs. Michigan State Game Info

  • When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Jack Breslin Students Events Center in East Lansing, Michigan
  • TV: Big Ten Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Oakland Stats Insights

  • The Golden Grizzlies have shot at a 45.2% clip from the field this season, 5.9 percentage points higher than the 39.3% shooting opponents of the Spartans have averaged.
  • Oakland is 6-3 when it shoots better than 39.3% from the field.
  • The Golden Grizzlies are the 296th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Spartans sit at 196th.
  • The Golden Grizzlies average 8.1 more points per game (72.8) than the Spartans allow their opponents to score (64.7).
  • Oakland has put together a 6-4 record in games it scores more than 64.7 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Oakland Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Oakland scored 78.4 points per game last season, 8.5 more than it averaged on the road (69.9).
  • At home, the Golden Grizzlies gave up 76.1 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 76.2.
  • At home, Oakland sunk 6.6 triples per game last season, 0.9 fewer than it averaged away (7.5). Oakland's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (30.1%) than on the road (30.9%) too.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Oakland Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/2/2023 Purdue Fort Wayne L 98-77 Athletics Center O'rena
12/6/2023 Toledo L 69-68 Athletics Center O'rena
12/8/2023 @ Eastern Michigan W 77-63 George Gervin GameAbove Center
12/18/2023 @ Michigan State - Jack Breslin Students Events Center
12/20/2023 @ Dayton - UD Arena
12/28/2023 @ Cleveland State - Wolstein Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.