The Oakland Golden Grizzlies (6-5) will try to continue a four-game road winning run at the Michigan State Spartans (5-5) on Monday, December 18, 2023, at 7:00 PM ET.

Oakland vs. Michigan State Game Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Jack Breslin Students Events Center in East Lansing, Michigan

Jack Breslin Students Events Center in East Lansing, Michigan TV: Big Ten Network

Oakland Stats Insights

The Golden Grizzlies have shot at a 45.2% clip from the field this season, 5.9 percentage points higher than the 39.3% shooting opponents of the Spartans have averaged.

Oakland is 6-3 when it shoots better than 39.3% from the field.

The Golden Grizzlies are the 296th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Spartans sit at 196th.

The Golden Grizzlies average 8.1 more points per game (72.8) than the Spartans allow their opponents to score (64.7).

Oakland has put together a 6-4 record in games it scores more than 64.7 points.

Oakland Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Oakland scored 78.4 points per game last season, 8.5 more than it averaged on the road (69.9).

At home, the Golden Grizzlies gave up 76.1 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 76.2.

At home, Oakland sunk 6.6 triples per game last season, 0.9 fewer than it averaged away (7.5). Oakland's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (30.1%) than on the road (30.9%) too.

Oakland Upcoming Schedule