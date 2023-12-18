Monday's contest between the Michigan State Spartans (5-5) and the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (6-5) at Jack Breslin Students Events Center has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 77-65 and heavily favors Michigan State to take home the win. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on December 18.

There is no line set for the game.

Oakland vs. Michigan State Game Info & Odds

Oakland vs. Michigan State Score Prediction

Prediction: Michigan State 77, Oakland 65

Spread & Total Prediction for Oakland vs. Michigan State

Computer Predicted Spread: Michigan State (-12.2)

Michigan State (-12.2) Computer Predicted Total: 141.4

Michigan State has compiled a 4-5-0 record against the spread this season, while Oakland is 9-2-0. A total of three out of the Spartans' games this season have hit the over, and six of the Golden Grizzlies' games have gone over.

Oakland Performance Insights

The Golden Grizzlies have a +15 scoring differential, topping opponents by 1.3 points per game. They're putting up 72.8 points per game, 235th in college basketball, and are allowing 71.5 per contest to rank 197th in college basketball.

Oakland averages 33.6 rebounds per game (296th in college basketball), compared to the 33.5 of its opponents.

Oakland knocks down 7.5 three-pointers per game (179th in college basketball) at a 32.9% rate (211th in college basketball), compared to the 7.6 its opponents make, shooting 32.1% from deep.

Oakland has committed 11 turnovers per game (106th in college basketball), 1.1 fewer than the 12.1 it forces (188th in college basketball).

