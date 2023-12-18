Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Oakland County Today - December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
There is high school basketball competition in Oakland County, Michigan today, and the inside scoop on how to stream these games is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Oakland County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Pontiac Academy for Excellence at Southfield Christian High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 18
- Location: Southfield, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Walled Lake Western High School at South Lyon East High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 18
- Location: South Lyon, MI
- Conference: Lakes Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.