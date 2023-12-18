There are 11 games on today's NBA schedule, including the Dallas Mavericks taking on the Denver Nuggets.

Today's NBA Games

The Indiana Pacers host the Los Angeles Clippers

The Clippers hope to pick up a road win at the Pacers on Monday at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSIN and BSSC

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

IND Record: 13-11

13-11 LAC Record: 15-10

15-10 IND Stats: 127.4 PPG (first in NBA), 126.0 Opp. PPG (29th)

127.4 PPG (first in NBA), 126.0 Opp. PPG (29th) LAC Stats: 115.6 PPG (13th in NBA), 110.0 Opp. PPG (fifth)

Players to Watch

IND Key Player: Tyrese Haliburton (25.7 PPG, 4.0 RPG, 11.8 APG)

Tyrese Haliburton (25.7 PPG, 4.0 RPG, 11.8 APG) LAC Key Player: Kawhi Leonard (24.0 PPG, 5.9 RPG, 3.6 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: LAC -2.5

LAC -2.5 LAC Odds to Win: -145

-145 IND Odds to Win: +120

+120 Total: 240.5 points

The Philadelphia 76ers host the Chicago Bulls

The Bulls look to pull of an away win at the 76ers on Monday at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-PH and NBCS-CHI

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

PHI Record: 18-7

18-7 CHI Record: 10-17

10-17 PHI Stats: 122.9 PPG (third in NBA), 111.0 Opp. PPG (seventh)

122.9 PPG (third in NBA), 111.0 Opp. PPG (seventh) CHI Stats: 109.9 PPG (26th in NBA), 113.6 Opp. PPG (13th)

Players to Watch

PHI Key Player: Joel Embiid (34.2 PPG, 11.7 RPG, 6.0 APG)

Joel Embiid (34.2 PPG, 11.7 RPG, 6.0 APG) CHI Key Player: Nikola Vucevic (16.5 PPG, 10.6 RPG, 3.4 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: PHI -10.5

PHI -10.5 PHI Odds to Win: -500

-500 CHI Odds to Win: +375

+375 Total: 228.5 points

The Cleveland Cavaliers host the Houston Rockets

The Rockets look to pull of an away win at the Cavaliers on Monday at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSOH and Space City Home Network

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

CLE Record: 14-12

14-12 HOU Record: 13-10

13-10 CLE Stats: 111.1 PPG (24th in NBA), 111.2 Opp. PPG (eighth)

111.1 PPG (24th in NBA), 111.2 Opp. PPG (eighth) HOU Stats: 109.9 PPG (26th in NBA), 106.1 Opp. PPG (second)

Players to Watch

CLE Key Player: Donovan Mitchell (27.3 PPG, 5.8 RPG, 5.5 APG)

Donovan Mitchell (27.3 PPG, 5.8 RPG, 5.5 APG) HOU Key Player: Alperen Sengun (19.7 PPG, 9.0 RPG, 5.2 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: CLE -5.5

CLE -5.5 CLE Odds to Win: -200

-200 HOU Odds to Win: +165

+165 Total: 213.5 points

The Atlanta Hawks take on the Detroit Pistons

The Pistons take to the home court of the Hawks on Monday at 7:30 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSE and BSDET

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

Records and Stats

ATL Record: 10-15

10-15 DET Record: 2-24

2-24 ATL Stats: 122.4 PPG (fourth in NBA), 122.7 Opp. PPG (28th)

122.4 PPG (fourth in NBA), 122.7 Opp. PPG (28th) DET Stats: 108.3 PPG (28th in NBA), 120.4 Opp. PPG (25th)

Players to Watch

ATL Key Player: Trae Young (28.0 PPG, 2.9 RPG, 10.8 APG)

Trae Young (28.0 PPG, 2.9 RPG, 10.8 APG) DET Key Player: Cade Cunningham (21.4 PPG, 3.8 RPG, 7.0 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: ATL -10.5

ATL -10.5 ATL Odds to Win: -550

-550 DET Odds to Win: +400

+400 Total: 242.5 points

The Miami Heat play host to the Minnesota Timberwolves

The Timberwolves hit the road the Heat on Monday at 7:30 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSUN and BSN

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

Records and Stats

MIA Record: 15-11

15-11 MIN Record: 19-5

19-5 MIA Stats: 113.0 PPG (20th in NBA), 112.0 Opp. PPG (10th)

113.0 PPG (20th in NBA), 112.0 Opp. PPG (10th) MIN Stats: 113.6 PPG (18th in NBA), 105.8 Opp. PPG (first)

Players to Watch

MIA Key Player: Jimmy Butler (21.8 PPG, 5.2 RPG, 4.6 APG)

Jimmy Butler (21.8 PPG, 5.2 RPG, 4.6 APG) MIN Key Player: Karl-Anthony Towns (22.4 PPG, 9.5 RPG, 3.0 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: MIA -1.5

MIA -1.5 MIA Odds to Win: -115

-115 MIN Odds to Win: -105

-105 Total: 218.5 points

The Toronto Raptors play host to the Charlotte Hornets

The Hornets go on the road to face the Raptors on Monday at 7:30 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: TSN and BSSE

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

Records and Stats

TOR Record: 10-15

10-15 CHA Record: 7-17

7-17 TOR Stats: 112.5 PPG (21st in NBA), 114.8 Opp. PPG (19th)

112.5 PPG (21st in NBA), 114.8 Opp. PPG (19th) CHA Stats: 111.5 PPG (23rd in NBA), 121.0 Opp. PPG (26th)

Players to Watch

TOR Key Player: Scottie Barnes (20.2 PPG, 8.9 RPG, 5.7 APG)

Scottie Barnes (20.2 PPG, 8.9 RPG, 5.7 APG) CHA Key Player: Gordon Hayward (15.2 PPG, 4.9 RPG, 4.7 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: TOR -10.5

TOR -10.5 TOR Odds to Win: -550

-550 CHA Odds to Win: +400

+400 Total: 226.5 points

The Oklahoma City Thunder take on the Memphis Grizzlies

The Grizzlies look to pull off a road win at the Thunder on Monday at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSOK and BSSE

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

OKC Record: 16-8

16-8 MEM Record: 6-18

6-18 OKC Stats: 120.4 PPG (fifth in NBA), 113.6 Opp. PPG (13th)

120.4 PPG (fifth in NBA), 113.6 Opp. PPG (13th) MEM Stats: 106.0 PPG (30th in NBA), 112.3 Opp. PPG (11th)

Players to Watch

OKC Key Player: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (30.7 PPG, 5.5 RPG, 6.4 APG)

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (30.7 PPG, 5.5 RPG, 6.4 APG) MEM Key Player: Desmond Bane (24.9 PPG, 4.7 RPG, 5.2 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: OKC -10.5

OKC -10.5 OKC Odds to Win: -500

-500 MEM Odds to Win: +375

+375 Total: 228.5 points

The Denver Nuggets play host to the Dallas Mavericks

The Mavericks look to pull of an away win at the Nuggets on Monday at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBA TV, ALT, and BSSW

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

DEN Record: 17-10

17-10 DAL Record: 16-9

16-9 DEN Stats: 114.7 PPG (15th in NBA), 110.8 Opp. PPG (sixth)

114.7 PPG (15th in NBA), 110.8 Opp. PPG (sixth) DAL Stats: 119.9 PPG (sixth in NBA), 117.1 Opp. PPG (22nd)

Players to Watch

DEN Key Player: Nikola Jokic (27.0 PPG, 12.4 RPG, 9.5 APG)

Nikola Jokic (27.0 PPG, 12.4 RPG, 9.5 APG) DAL Key Player: Luka Doncic (32.7 PPG, 8.3 RPG, 9.1 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: DEN -7.5

DEN -7.5 DEN Odds to Win: -275

-275 DAL Odds to Win: +225

+225 Total: 238.5 points

The Utah Jazz play host to the Brooklyn Nets

The Nets hit the road the Jazz on Monday at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: KJZZ and YES

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

UTA Record: 9-17

9-17 BKN Record: 13-12

13-12 UTA Stats: 111.7 PPG (22nd in NBA), 120.0 Opp. PPG (24th)

111.7 PPG (22nd in NBA), 120.0 Opp. PPG (24th) BKN Stats: 116.4 PPG (ninth in NBA), 114.7 Opp. PPG (18th)

Players to Watch

UTA Key Player: Lauri Markkanen (23.4 PPG, 8.4 RPG, 1.1 APG)

Lauri Markkanen (23.4 PPG, 8.4 RPG, 1.1 APG) BKN Key Player: Mikal Bridges (22.3 PPG, 5.6 RPG, 3.7 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: BKN -3.5

BKN -3.5 BKN Odds to Win: -175

-175 UTA Odds to Win: +145

+145 Total: 231.5 points

The Sacramento Kings play host to the Washington Wizards

The Wizards travel to face the Kings on Monday at 10:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-CA and MNMT

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

SAC Record: 15-9

15-9 WAS Record: 4-21

4-21 SAC Stats: 117.1 PPG (eighth in NBA), 116.6 Opp. PPG (21st)

117.1 PPG (eighth in NBA), 116.6 Opp. PPG (21st) WAS Stats: 116.4 PPG (ninth in NBA), 126.2 Opp. PPG (30th)

Players to Watch

SAC Key Player: Domantas Sabonis (18.5 PPG, 12.3 RPG, 7.0 APG)

Domantas Sabonis (18.5 PPG, 12.3 RPG, 7.0 APG) WAS Key Player: Kyle Kuzma (23.1 PPG, 6.0 RPG, 4.3 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: SAC -11.5

SAC -11.5 SAC Odds to Win: -650

-650 WAS Odds to Win: +475

+475 Total: 244.5 points

The Los Angeles Lakers play host to the New York Knicks

The Knicks look to pull off a road win at the Lakers on Monday at 10:30 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SportsNet LA and MSG

Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

Records and Stats

LAL Record: 15-11

15-11 NY Record: 14-11

14-11 LAL Stats: 114.0 PPG (17th in NBA), 113.5 Opp. PPG (12th)

114.0 PPG (17th in NBA), 113.5 Opp. PPG (12th) NY Stats: 114.5 PPG (16th in NBA), 111.8 Opp. PPG (ninth)

Players to Watch

LAL Key Player: Anthony Davis (24.3 PPG, 12.4 RPG, 2.9 APG)

Anthony Davis (24.3 PPG, 12.4 RPG, 2.9 APG) NY Key Player: Julius Randle (22.4 PPG, 9.4 RPG, 5.3 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: LAL -4.5

LAL -4.5 LAL Odds to Win: -190

-190 NY Odds to Win: +155

+155 Total: 226.5 points

