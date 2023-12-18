If you're looking for how to stream high school basketball in Monroe County, Michigan today, we've got what you need here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Monroe County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Trenton High School at Ida High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 18

7:00 PM ET on December 18 Location: Ida, MI

Ida, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Manchester High School at Summerfield High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 18

7:00 PM ET on December 18 Location: Petersburg, MI

Petersburg, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Dundee High School at Erie-Mason High School