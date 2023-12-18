The Oakland Golden Grizzlies (6-5) visit the Michigan State Spartans (5-5) after winning four road games in a row. The Spartans are heavy favorites by 16.5 points in the contest, which tips at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18, 2023. The point total for the matchup is set at 134.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Michigan State vs. Oakland Odds & Info

Date: Monday, December 18, 2023

Monday, December 18, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Where: East Lansing, Michigan

East Lansing, Michigan Venue: Jack Breslin Students Events Center

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Michigan State -16.5 134.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Michigan State Betting Records & Stats

In five games this season, Michigan State and its opponents have scored more than 134.5 combined points.

The average point total in Michigan State's matchups this year is 138.6, 4.1 more points than this game's over/under.

So far this season, the Spartans have put together a 4-5-0 record against the spread.

Michigan State (4-5-0 ATS) has covered the spread 44.4% of the time, 37.4% less often than Oakland (9-2-0) this year.

Michigan State vs. Oakland Over/Under Stats

Games Over 134.5 % of Games Over 134.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Michigan State 5 55.6% 73.9 146.7 64.7 136.2 142.6 Oakland 9 81.8% 72.8 146.7 71.5 136.2 146.8

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Michigan State Insights & Trends

The Spartans record just 2.4 more points per game (73.9) than the Golden Grizzlies give up (71.5).

Michigan State is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall when scoring more than 71.5 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Michigan State vs. Oakland Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 16.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Michigan State 4-5-0 2-2 3-6-0 Oakland 9-2-0 2-0 6-5-0

Michigan State vs. Oakland Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Michigan State Oakland 12-2 Home Record 8-6 4-7 Away Record 5-10 7-5-0 Home ATS Record 4-9-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 7-6-0 70.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 78.4 69.0 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.9 5-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 10-3-0 7-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-7-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.