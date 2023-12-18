Michigan State vs. Oakland: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 18
The Oakland Golden Grizzlies (6-5) will try to build on a four-game road winning stretch at the Michigan State Spartans (5-5) on Monday, December 18, 2023, at 7:00 PM ET.
In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Michigan State vs. Oakland matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Michigan State vs. Oakland Game Info
- When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Jack Breslin Students Events Center in East Lansing, Michigan
- How to Watch on TV: Big Ten Network
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Michigan State vs. Oakland Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Michigan State Moneyline
|Oakland Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Michigan State (-16.5)
|135.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|Michigan State (-16.5)
|135.5
|-2800
|+1160
Michigan State vs. Oakland Betting Trends
- Michigan State has covered four times in nine games with a spread this season.
- Spartans games have gone over the point total three out of nine times this season.
- Oakland has won nine games against the spread this season, while failing to cover twice.
- A total of six Golden Grizzlies games this year have gone over the point total.
Michigan State Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +2500
- In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+2500), Michigan State is 13th-best in college basketball. It is far below that, 22nd-best, according to computer rankings.
- Sportsbooks have moved the Spartans' national championship odds down from +1600 at the start of the season to +2500. Among all teams in college basketball, that is the -biggest change.
- The implied probability of Michigan State winning the national championship, based on its +2500 moneyline odds, is 3.8%.
