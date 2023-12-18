The Oakland Golden Grizzlies (6-5) will try to build on a four-game road winning stretch at the Michigan State Spartans (5-5) on Monday, December 18, 2023, at 7:00 PM ET.

In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Michigan State vs. Oakland matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Michigan State vs. Oakland Game Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Jack Breslin Students Events Center in East Lansing, Michigan

Jack Breslin Students Events Center in East Lansing, Michigan How to Watch on TV: Big Ten Network

Michigan State vs. Oakland Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Michigan State Moneyline Oakland Moneyline BetMGM Michigan State (-16.5) 135.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Michigan State (-16.5) 135.5 -2800 +1160 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Michigan State vs. Oakland Betting Trends

Michigan State has covered four times in nine games with a spread this season.

Spartans games have gone over the point total three out of nine times this season.

Oakland has won nine games against the spread this season, while failing to cover twice.

A total of six Golden Grizzlies games this year have gone over the point total.

Michigan State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +2500

+2500 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+2500), Michigan State is 13th-best in college basketball. It is far below that, 22nd-best, according to computer rankings.

Sportsbooks have moved the Spartans' national championship odds down from +1600 at the start of the season to +2500. Among all teams in college basketball, that is the -biggest change.

The implied probability of Michigan State winning the national championship, based on its +2500 moneyline odds, is 3.8%.

