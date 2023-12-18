The Oakland Golden Grizzlies (6-5) will look to continue a four-game road winning run when squaring off versus the Michigan State Spartans (5-5) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at Jack Breslin Students Events Center, airing at 7:00 PM ET on Big Ten Network.

Michigan State vs. Oakland Game Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Jack Breslin Students Events Center in East Lansing, Michigan

Jack Breslin Students Events Center in East Lansing, Michigan TV: Big Ten Network

Michigan State Stats Insights

This season, the Spartans have a 46.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.7% higher than the 44.7% of shots the Golden Grizzlies' opponents have made.

In games Michigan State shoots higher than 44.7% from the field, it is 5-1 overall.

The Spartans are the 211th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Golden Grizzlies rank 296th.

The Spartans record 73.9 points per game, only 2.4 more points than the 71.5 the Golden Grizzlies give up.

Michigan State has a 5-1 record when scoring more than 71.5 points.

Michigan State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Michigan State averaged 70.6 points per game when playing at home last year. Away from home, it averaged 69.0 points per contest.

In home games, the Spartans ceded 10.6 fewer points per game (61.4) than in away games (72.0).

When it comes to three-pointers, Michigan State performed better when playing at home last season, making 9.1 three-pointers per game with a 41.9% three-point percentage, compared to 6.5 threes per game and a 40.3% three-point percentage in road games.

Michigan State Upcoming Schedule