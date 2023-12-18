Will Michael Rasmussen Score a Goal Against the Ducks on December 18?
When the Detroit Red Wings face off against the Anaheim Ducks on Monday at 7:00 PM ET, will Michael Rasmussen find the back of the net? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.
Will Michael Rasmussen score a goal against the Ducks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +360 (Bet $10 to win $36.00 if he scores a goal)
Rasmussen stats and insights
- In six of 30 games this season, Rasmussen has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Ducks.
- Rasmussen has zero points on the power play.
- He has a 15.2% shooting percentage, attempting 1.5 shots per game.
Ducks defensive stats
- The Ducks are 25th in goals allowed, conceding 102 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Ducks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.4 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.
Rasmussen recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/16/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|16:34
|Away
|L 1-0
|12/14/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|1
|0
|16:20
|Home
|L 2-1
|12/12/2023
|Blues
|2
|1
|1
|17:50
|Away
|W 6-4
|12/11/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|15:30
|Away
|L 6-3
|12/9/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|17:23
|Home
|L 5-1
|12/7/2023
|Sharks
|2
|2
|0
|14:17
|Home
|L 6-5 OT
|12/5/2023
|Sabres
|2
|1
|1
|15:15
|Away
|W 5-3
|12/2/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|0
|1
|14:20
|Away
|W 5-4 OT
|11/30/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|15:33
|Home
|W 5-1
|11/29/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|15:25
|Away
|L 3-2
Red Wings vs. Ducks game info
- Game Day: Monday, December 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSW, BSDETX, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
