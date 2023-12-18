Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Manistee County Today - December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
If you're questioning how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Manistee County, Michigan, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are outlined below.
Manistee County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Whitehall High School at Manistee High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 18
- Location: Manistee, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mason County Central High School at Brethren High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 18
- Location: Brethren, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Manistee Catholic Central High School at Onekama High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 18
- Location: Onekama, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
