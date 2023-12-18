Hoping to catch today's high school basketball games in Macomb County, Michigan? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Macomb County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Armada High School at Corunna High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 18

7:00 PM ET on December 18 Location: Corunna, MI

Corunna, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Eastpointe at Osborn High School