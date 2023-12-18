Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Macomb County Today - December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Hoping to catch today's high school basketball games in Macomb County, Michigan? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Macomb County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Armada High School at Corunna High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 18
- Location: Corunna, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Eastpointe at Osborn High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 18
- Location: Detroit, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.