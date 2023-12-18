Will Lucas Raymond Score a Goal Against the Ducks on December 18?
Will Lucas Raymond find the back of the net when the Detroit Red Wings play the Anaheim Ducks on Monday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any player props.
Will Lucas Raymond score a goal against the Ducks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +220 (Bet $10 to win $22.00 if he scores a goal)
Raymond stats and insights
- Raymond has scored in 10 of 30 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Ducks.
- On the power play, Raymond has accumulated two goals and four assists.
- He has a 14.7% shooting percentage, attempting 2.3 shots per game.
Ducks defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Ducks are conceding 102 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 25th in the league.
- So far this season, the Ducks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.4 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.
Raymond recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/16/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|19:25
|Away
|L 1-0
|12/14/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|20:05
|Home
|L 2-1
|12/12/2023
|Blues
|2
|1
|1
|21:02
|Away
|W 6-4
|12/11/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|18:06
|Away
|L 6-3
|12/9/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|20:42
|Home
|L 5-1
|12/7/2023
|Sharks
|2
|1
|1
|16:45
|Home
|L 6-5 OT
|12/5/2023
|Sabres
|1
|0
|1
|18:02
|Away
|W 5-3
|12/2/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|0
|1
|19:35
|Away
|W 5-4 OT
|11/30/2023
|Blackhawks
|2
|0
|2
|17:37
|Home
|W 5-1
|11/29/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|20:55
|Away
|L 3-2
Red Wings vs. Ducks game info
- Game Day: Monday, December 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSW, BSDETX, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
