On Monday at 7:00 PM ET, the Detroit Red Wings match up against the Anaheim Ducks. Is Jake Walman going to light the lamp in this matchup? Check out the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Jake Walman score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)

Walman stats and insights

Walman has scored in six of 28 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not faced the Ducks yet this season.

On the power play, Walman has accumulated one goal and three assists.

He has an 11.8% shooting percentage, attempting 1.7 shots per game.

Ducks defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Ducks are giving up 102 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 25th in the league.

So far this season, the Ducks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18.4 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Walman recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/16/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 17:54 Away L 1-0 12/14/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 18:10 Home L 2-1 12/12/2023 Blues 1 1 0 18:50 Away W 6-4 12/11/2023 Stars 0 0 0 16:50 Away L 6-3 12/9/2023 Senators 0 0 0 18:39 Home L 5-1 12/7/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 20:23 Home L 6-5 OT 12/5/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 17:50 Away W 5-3 12/2/2023 Canadiens 2 1 1 20:22 Away W 5-4 OT 11/30/2023 Blackhawks 2 0 2 17:41 Home W 5-1 11/29/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 21:20 Away L 3-2

Red Wings vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Monday, December 18, 2023

Monday, December 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSW, BSDETX, and ESPN+

BSW, BSDETX, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

