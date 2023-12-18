Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in Gratiot County, Michigan today by tuning in and seeing every possession. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Gratiot County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Montabella High School at Ashley High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 18

5:30 PM ET on December 18 Location: Ashley, MI

Ashley, MI Conference: Mid-State

Mid-State How to Stream: Watch Here

St. Louis High School at Breckenridge High School