We have high school basketball action in Grand Traverse County, Michigan today, and the inside scoop on how to watch these games is available in this article.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Grand Traverse County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Kingsley Area High School at Grayling High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 18

7:00 PM ET on December 18 Location: Grayling, MI

Grayling, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Cadillac High School at Traverse City West High School