Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Genesee County Today - December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
High school basketball competition in Genesee County, Michigan is happening today, and information on these matchups is available here, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Genesee County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Clio High School at Bentley High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 18
- Location: Burton, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Genesee Christian High School at Linden High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 18
- Location: Linden, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
International Academy of Flint at Imlay City High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 18
- Location: Imlay City, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bendle High School at Atherton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 18
- Location: Burton, MI
- Conference: Genesee Area
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Carman-Ainsworth High School at Goodrich High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 18
- Location: Goodrich, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bridgeport High School at Flint Southwestern Classical Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 18
- Location: Flint, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
