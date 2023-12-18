The Detroit Mercy Titans (0-10) are heavy underdogs (by 15.5 points) to break a seven-game road losing streak when they visit the Loyola Marymount Lions (6-5) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET. The point total in the matchup is set at 141.5.

Detroit Mercy vs. Loyola Marymount Odds & Info

Date: Monday, December 18, 2023

Time: 10:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Gersten Pavilion

Favorite Spread Over/Under Loyola Marymount -15.5 141.5

Titans Betting Records & Stats

Detroit Mercy has combined with its opponents to score more than 141.5 points in five of 10 games this season.

The average over/under for Detroit Mercy's outings this season is 139.1, 2.4 fewer points than this game's point total.

Detroit Mercy has only covered the spread twice in 10 opportunities this season.

Loyola Marymount has covered more often than Detroit Mercy this year, putting up an ATS record of 4-6-0, as opposed to the 2-8-0 mark of Detroit Mercy.

Detroit Mercy vs. Loyola Marymount Over/Under Stats

Games Over 141.5 % of Games Over 141.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Loyola Marymount 6 60% 76.0 137.3 69.4 147.2 148.3 Detroit Mercy 5 50% 61.3 137.3 77.8 147.2 143.0

Additional Detroit Mercy Insights & Trends

The Titans score 8.1 fewer points per game (61.3) than the Lions give up (69.4).

Detroit Mercy vs. Loyola Marymount Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 15.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Loyola Marymount 4-6-0 2-0 5-5-0 Detroit Mercy 2-8-0 1-4 4-6-0

Detroit Mercy vs. Loyola Marymount Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Loyola Marymount Detroit Mercy 13-3 Home Record 9-5 4-7 Away Record 5-13 8-5-0 Home ATS Record 7-6-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 7-9-0 78.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 79.1 71.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 73.9 9-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-8-0 7-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 10-6-0

