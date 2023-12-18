The Detroit Mercy Titans (0-10) will be looking to stop a 10-game losing skid when hitting the road against the Loyola Marymount Lions (6-5) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at Gersten Pavilion. It airs at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Detroit Mercy vs. Loyola Marymount Game Info

  • When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: Gersten Pavilion in Los Angeles, California
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Horizon League Games

Detroit Mercy Stats Insights

  • This season, Detroit Mercy has a 0-5 record in games the team collectively shoots above 41.9% from the field.
  • The Titans are the 354th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Lions sit at 188th.
  • The Titans put up 8.1 fewer points per game (61.3) than the Lions give up (69.4).

Detroit Mercy Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, Detroit Mercy scored 5.2 more points per game at home (79.1) than on the road (73.9).
  • In 2022-23, the Titans allowed 9.5 fewer points per game at home (69.3) than on the road (78.8).
  • Detroit Mercy made fewer 3-pointers at home (9.9 per game) than away (10.3) last season. However, it had a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.5%) than on the road (37.5%).

Detroit Mercy Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/2/2023 @ Cleveland State L 69-58 Wolstein Center
12/6/2023 Ball State L 68-65 Calihan Hall
12/10/2023 @ Northwestern L 91-59 Welsh-Ryan Arena
12/18/2023 @ Loyola Marymount - Gersten Pavilion
12/21/2023 @ Central Michigan - McGuirk Arena
12/23/2023 @ NC State - PNC Arena

