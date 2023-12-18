The Detroit Red Wings' upcoming game versus the Anaheim Ducks is slated for Monday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Christian Fischer light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Christian Fischer score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Fischer stats and insights

  • Fischer has scored in two of 29 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has not played against the Ducks yet this season.
  • Fischer has no points on the power play.
  • Fischer's shooting percentage is 6.1%, and he averages 1.1 shots per game.

Ducks defensive stats

  • The Ducks have conceded 102 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 25th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Ducks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.4 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Fischer recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/16/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 8:26 Away L 1-0
12/14/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 12:56 Home L 2-1
12/12/2023 Blues 0 0 0 10:40 Away W 6-4
12/11/2023 Stars 1 0 1 13:05 Away L 6-3
12/9/2023 Senators 0 0 0 14:27 Home L 5-1
12/7/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 9:11 Home L 6-5 OT
12/5/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 10:06 Away W 5-3
12/2/2023 Canadiens 1 1 0 9:50 Away W 5-4 OT
11/30/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 14:09 Home W 5-1
11/29/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 8:09 Away L 3-2

Red Wings vs. Ducks game info

  • Game Day: Monday, December 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSW, BSDETX, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

