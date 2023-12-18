Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Cass County Today - December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
If you're wondering how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Cass County, Michigan, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are outlined below.
Cass County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Michigan Lutheran High School - St Joseph at Howardsville Christian School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 18
- Location: Marcellus, MI
- Conference: BCS League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
