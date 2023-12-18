The Detroit Red Wings' upcoming contest versus the Anaheim Ducks is set for Monday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Ben Chiarot light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Ben Chiarot score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200

Chiarot stats and insights

  • Chiarot has scored in two of 30 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has not faced the Ducks yet this season.
  • Chiarot has zero points on the power play.
  • Chiarot's shooting percentage is 4.8%, and he averages 1.4 shots per game.

Ducks defensive stats

  • On defense, the Ducks are conceding 102 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 25th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Ducks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 18.4 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Chiarot recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/16/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 16:29 Away L 1-0
12/14/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 18:38 Home L 2-1
12/12/2023 Blues 0 0 0 18:01 Away W 6-4
12/11/2023 Stars 0 0 0 19:50 Away L 6-3
12/9/2023 Senators 0 0 0 17:48 Home L 5-1
12/7/2023 Sharks 2 0 2 19:37 Home L 6-5 OT
12/5/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 21:11 Away W 5-3
12/2/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 20:20 Away W 5-4 OT
11/30/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 19:35 Home W 5-1
11/29/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 16:23 Away L 3-2

Red Wings vs. Ducks game info

  • Game Day: Monday, December 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSW, BSDETX, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

