On Monday at 7:00 PM ET, the Detroit Red Wings square off with the Anaheim Ducks. Is Andrew Copp going to find the back of the net in this game? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Andrew Copp score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Copp stats and insights

  • Copp has scored in four of 30 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • He has not faced the Ducks yet this season.
  • Copp has picked up one goal and one assist on the power play.
  • He takes 1.8 shots per game, and converts 9.4% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Ducks defensive stats

  • The Ducks are 25th in goals allowed, giving up 102 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Ducks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 18.4 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Copp recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/16/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 16:45 Away L 1-0
12/14/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 18:35 Home L 2-1
12/12/2023 Blues 1 0 1 20:22 Away W 6-4
12/11/2023 Stars 0 0 0 20:20 Away L 6-3
12/9/2023 Senators 0 0 0 17:33 Home L 5-1
12/7/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 15:01 Home L 6-5 OT
12/5/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 15:56 Away W 5-3
12/2/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 14:06 Away W 5-4 OT
11/30/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 15:49 Home W 5-1
11/29/2023 Rangers 2 0 2 18:17 Away L 3-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Red Wings vs. Ducks game info

  • Game Day: Monday, December 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSW, BSDETX, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.