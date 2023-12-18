In the upcoming game versus the Anaheim Ducks, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, can we count on Alex DeBrincat to score a goal for the Detroit Red Wings? Let's dive into the most relevant numbers and trends to figure out which player props you should be thinking about.

Will Alex DeBrincat score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +150 (Bet $10 to win $15.00 if he scores a goal)

DeBrincat stats and insights

DeBrincat has scored in nine of 30 games this season, and had multiple goals in three of those games.

He has not faced the Ducks yet this season.

He has four goals on the power play, and also five assists.

DeBrincat's shooting percentage is 13.4%, and he averages 3.2 shots per game.

Ducks defensive stats

The Ducks have given up 102 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 25th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Ducks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18.4 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

DeBrincat recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/16/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 19:48 Away L 1-0 12/14/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 21:35 Home L 2-1 12/12/2023 Blues 0 0 0 20:12 Away W 6-4 12/11/2023 Stars 1 0 1 19:51 Away L 6-3 12/9/2023 Senators 1 0 1 20:52 Home L 5-1 12/7/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 16:50 Home L 6-5 OT 12/5/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 17:21 Away W 5-3 12/2/2023 Canadiens 2 1 1 16:45 Away W 5-4 OT 11/30/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 16:05 Home W 5-1 11/29/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 20:14 Away L 3-2

Red Wings vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Monday, December 18, 2023

Monday, December 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSW, BSDETX, and ESPN+

BSW, BSDETX, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

