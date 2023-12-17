The Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (7-3) will attempt to continue a three-game road winning run when visiting the Western Michigan Broncos (4-4) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at University Arena, airing at 2:00 PM ET.

Western Michigan Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: University Arena in Kalamazoo, Michigan

TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Western Michigan vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Scoring Comparison

The Mastodons score 13.2 more points per game (76.3) than the Broncos give up to opponents (63.1).

Purdue Fort Wayne is 6-0 when it scores more than 63.1 points.

Western Michigan's record is 4-3 when it allows fewer than 76.3 points.

The Broncos score 59.9 points per game, 7.1 fewer points than the 67.0 the Mastodons give up.

Purdue Fort Wayne is 2-0 when giving up fewer than 59.9 points.

The Broncos are making 38.9% of their shots from the field, 2.1% lower than the Mastodons concede to opponents (41.0%).

The Mastodons make 43.7% of their shots from the field, 3% higher than the Broncos' defensive field-goal percentage.

Western Michigan Leaders

Kaitlyn Zarycki: 16.3 PTS, 2.1 STL, 44.6 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (5-for-20)

16.3 PTS, 2.1 STL, 44.6 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (5-for-20) Maggie Stutelberg: 12.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 42.5 FG%, 45.8 3PT% (27-for-59)

12.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 42.5 FG%, 45.8 3PT% (27-for-59) Alli Carlson: 6.5 PTS, 32.8 FG%, 17.6 3PT% (3-for-17)

6.5 PTS, 32.8 FG%, 17.6 3PT% (3-for-17) Hannah Spitzley: 9.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 46.2 FG%, 38.1 3PT% (8-for-21)

9.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 46.2 FG%, 38.1 3PT% (8-for-21) De'Ahna Richardson: 3.1 PTS, 27.8 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13)

