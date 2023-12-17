Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Wayne County Today - December 17
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 1:33 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're searching for how to stream matchups in Wayne County, Michigan today, we've got what you need.
Wayne County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Central High School - Detroit at Center Line High School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on December 17
- Location: Waterford, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Frederick Douglass High School at University Prep High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on December 17
- Location: Waterford, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
