When Tucker Kraft hits the gridiron for the Green Bay Packers in their Week 15 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), will he hit paydirt? Before placing any wagers, let's take a closer look at his anytime TD player prop in the article below.

Will Tucker Kraft score a touchdown against the Buccaneers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a TD)

Kraft has hauled in 14 passes on 19 targets for 159 yards and one score, averaging 15.9 yards per game.

Kraft, in six games this season, has caught one touchdown pass.

Tucker Kraft Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 4 Lions 2 2 5 0 Week 10 @Steelers 3 1 6 0 Week 11 Chargers 2 2 32 0 Week 12 @Lions 2 2 15 1 Week 13 Chiefs 6 3 37 0 Week 14 @Giants 4 4 64 0

