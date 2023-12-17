Entering this week's action, the Green Bay Packers (6-7) have 12 players currently listed on the injury report as they square off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-7) on Sunday, December 17 at Lambeau Field, with the opening kick at 1:00 PM .

Watch the Packers in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.

In their last outing, the Packers lost 24-22 to the New York Giants.

Last time out, the Buccaneers won 29-25 over the Atlanta Falcons.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Green Bay Packers Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Aaron Jones RB Knee Questionable A.J. Dillon RB Thumb Questionable Christian Watson WR Hamstring Doubtful Quay Walker LB Shoulder Questionable Kingsley Enagbare LB Toe Limited Participation In Practice Darnell Savage Jr. S Shoulder Questionable Jaire Alexander CB Shoulder Questionable Tedarrell Slaton DL Quad Limited Participation In Practice Eric Stokes CB Hamstring Questionable Keisean Nixon CB Quad Limited Participation In Practice Jayden Reed WR Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Dontayvion Wicks WR Ankle Questionable

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up for fantasy football today with Underdog fantasy football for a 100% deposit match up to $100!

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Chris Godwin WR Knee Questionable Ryan Neal S Back Out Zach Triner LS Elbow Questionable Devin White LB Foot Questionable Vita Vea NT Toe Questionable Carlton Davis CB Groin Out Jamel Dean CB Ankle Questionable William Gholston DL Knee Out

Other Week 15 Injury Reports

Packers vs. Buccaneers Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin

Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin TV Info: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Tickets: Buy Tickets for This Game at Ticketmaster!

Rep the Packers or the Buccaneers with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Packers Season Insights

The Packers are averaging 329.3 yards per game on offense, which ranks them 18th in the NFL. Defensively, they rank 19th, surrendering 342.1 yards per game.

The Packers are totaling 21.5 points per game on offense this year (18th in NFL), and they are giving up 20.5 points per game (11th) on the other side of the ball.

The Packers are averaging 223.0 passing yards per game on offense this season (18th in NFL), and they are giving up 200.2 passing yards per game (eighth) on defense.

Despite having a bottom-five run defense that ranks second-worst in the NFL (141.8 rushing yards allowed per game), Green Bay has had more success on the other side of the ball, ranking 19th in the NFL by totaling 106.3 rushing yards per game.

The Packers rank 15th in the league with an even turnover margin after forcing 15 turnovers (22nd in the NFL) and committing 15 (eighth in the NFL).

Packers vs. Buccaneers Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Packers (-3.5)

Packers (-3.5) Moneyline: Packers (-175), Buccaneers (+145)

Packers (-175), Buccaneers (+145) Total: 42.5 points

Sign up to live bet on the Packers-Buccaneers matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.