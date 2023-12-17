If you reside in Oakland County, Michigan and try to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we have all the info you need for how to watch the games today.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Oakland County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Oak Park High School

Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on December 17

2:00 PM ET on December 17 Location: Oak Park, MI

Oak Park, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Lincoln High School - Warren at West Bloomfield High School