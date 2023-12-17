Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Oakland County Today - December 17
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 3:36 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
If you reside in Oakland County, Michigan and try to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we have all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Oakland County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Oak Park High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on December 17
- Location: Oak Park, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lincoln High School - Warren at West Bloomfield High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 17
- Location: Waterford, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
