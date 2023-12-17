Giannis Antetokounmpo and his Milwaukee Bucks teammates hit the court versus the Houston Rockets on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET.

In his previous game, a 146-114 win versus the Pistons, Antetokounmpo totaled 22 points, eight rebounds and six assists.

If you'd like to place a bet on Antetokounmpo's props, we look at his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Giannis Antetokounmpo Prop Bets vs. the Rockets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 32.5 31.4 34.5 Rebounds 11.5 10.7 11.2 Assists 5.5 5.2 5.6 PRA -- 47.3 51.3 PR -- 42.1 45.7



Giannis Antetokounmpo Insights vs. the Rockets

This season, he's put up 19.5% of the Bucks' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 18.8 per contest.

Antetokounmpo's Bucks average 105 possessions per game, seventh-highest among NBA teams, while the Rockets are the league's slowest with 100.3 possessions per contest.

Conceding 105.1 points per game, the Rockets are the best team in the league on defense.

On the boards, the Rockets have given up 44 rebounds per game, which puts them 17th in the league.

Conceding 22.7 assists per game, the Rockets are the best squad in the league.

Giannis Antetokounmpo vs. the Rockets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/11/2022 37 16 18 4 0 2 1 10/22/2022 28 44 12 3 2 0 0

