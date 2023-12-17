The Milwaukee Bucks host the Houston Rockets at Fiserv Forum on Sunday (tip at 7:00 PM ET). Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Giannis Antetokounmpo, Alperen Sengun and others in this outing.

Bucks vs. Rockets Game Info

Date: Sunday, December 17, 2023

Sunday, December 17, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSWI and Space City Home Network

BSWI and Space City Home Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Bucks vs Rockets Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo Props

PTS REB AST 32.5 (Over: -115) 11.5 (Over: -104) 5.5 (Over: -104)

Sunday's points prop bet for Antetokounmpo is 32.5 points. That's 1.1 more than his season average of 31.4.

His per-game rebound average -- 10.7 -- is 0.8 less than his prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (11.5).

Antetokounmpo's season-long assist average -- 5.2 per game -- is 0.3 assists lower than Sunday's assist prop bet total (5.5).

Damian Lillard Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 25.5 (Over: -102) 4.5 (Over: +116) 7.5 (Over: +116) 3.5 (Over: -115)

Damian Lillard's 25.2-point scoring average is 0.3 less than Sunday's over/under.

He pulls down 4.4 rebounds per game, 0.1 fewer than his prop bet on Sunday.

Lillard has picked up 6.9 assists per game, 0.6 fewer than Sunday's over/under (7.5).

He makes three three-pointers per game, 0.5 less than his over/under on Sunday (3.5).

Brook Lopez Props

PTS REB 3PM 12.5 (Over: -114) 4.5 (Over: +102) 1.5 (Over: -149)

Brook Lopez is averaging 12.8 points during the 2023-24 season, 0.3 more than Sunday's prop total.

His rebounding average of 4.7 is lower than his over/under on Sunday (4.5).

Lopez's 1.7 three-pointers made per game is 0.2 more than his over/under on Sunday.

NBA Props Today: Houston Rockets

Alperen Sengun Props

PTS REB AST 18.5 (Over: +100) 9.5 (Over: +100) 4.5 (Over: -104)

The 18.5-point over/under set for Sengun on Sunday is 1.2 lower than his scoring average of 19.7.

He has pulled down nine boards per game, which is less than his prop bet for Sunday's game (9.5).

Sengun's assist average -- 5.2 -- is higher than Sunday's assist prop bet (4.5).

Fred VanVleet Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 18.5 (Over: -114) 4.5 (Over: +124) 8.5 (Over: -122) 2.5 (Over: -161)

The 16.4 points Fred VanVleet has scored per game this season is 2.1 fewer than his prop total set for Sunday (18.5).

He has grabbed 4.3 rebounds per game, 0.2 less than his prop bet in Sunday's game (4.5).

VanVleet's season-long assist average -- 8.5 per game -- is equal to Sunday's assist over/under.

VanVleet's three made three-pointers per game is 0.5 more than his over/under in Sunday's game (2.5).

