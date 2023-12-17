Check out the injury report for the Milwaukee Bucks (18-7), which currently has five players listed, as the Bucks ready for their matchup against the Houston Rockets (13-9) at Fiserv Forum on Sunday, December 17 at 7:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

The Bucks are coming off of a 146-114 victory against the Pistons in their most recent outing on Saturday. Damian Lillard's team-high 33 points led the Bucks in the win.

Bucks vs Rockets Additional Info

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Khris Middleton SF Questionable Injury Management 12.1 4.9 4.3 Malik Beasley SG Questionable Illness 12.2 4.5 1.5 Pat Connaughton SG Out Ankle 5.8 3.5 2 Chris Livingston SF Questionable Ankle 1.8 1.3 0.3 Jae Crowder SF Out Groin 8.1 3.9 1.7

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Houston Rockets Injury Report Today

Rockets Injuries: Victor Oladipo: Out (Knee), Amen Thompson: Questionable (Illness), Jae'Sean Tate: Questionable (Illness)

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Bucks vs. Rockets Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: BSWI and Space City Home Network

BSWI and Space City Home Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Bucks vs. Rockets Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Bucks -7.5 230.5

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.