Bucks vs. Rockets Injury Report Today - December 17
Check out the injury report for the Milwaukee Bucks (18-7), which currently has five players listed, as the Bucks ready for their matchup against the Houston Rockets (13-9) at Fiserv Forum on Sunday, December 17 at 7:00 PM ET.
The Bucks are coming off of a 146-114 victory against the Pistons in their most recent outing on Saturday. Damian Lillard's team-high 33 points led the Bucks in the win.
Bucks vs Rockets Additional Info
Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Khris Middleton
|SF
|Questionable
|Injury Management
|12.1
|4.9
|4.3
|Malik Beasley
|SG
|Questionable
|Illness
|12.2
|4.5
|1.5
|Pat Connaughton
|SG
|Out
|Ankle
|5.8
|3.5
|2
|Chris Livingston
|SF
|Questionable
|Ankle
|1.8
|1.3
|0.3
|Jae Crowder
|SF
|Out
|Groin
|8.1
|3.9
|1.7
Houston Rockets Injury Report Today
Rockets Injuries: Victor Oladipo: Out (Knee), Amen Thompson: Questionable (Illness), Jae'Sean Tate: Questionable (Illness)
Bucks vs. Rockets Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: BSWI and Space City Home Network
Bucks vs. Rockets Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Bucks
|-7.5
|230.5
