Bobby Portis and his Milwaukee Bucks teammates will take on the Houston Rockets on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET.

Portis, in his most recent game (December 16 win against the Pistons), produced 31 points and 12 rebounds.

Let's break down Portis' prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you make good wagers.

Bobby Portis Prop Bets vs. the Rockets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 12.8 12.3 Rebounds 6.5 6.6 6.7 Assists -- 1.2 0.9 PRA -- 20.6 19.9 PR -- 19.4 19 3PM 1.5 1.0 1.2



Bobby Portis Insights vs. the Rockets

This season, Portis has made 5.2 shots per game, which accounts for 11.1% of his team's total makes.

Portis is averaging 2.8 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 7.3% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

The Bucks average the eighth-most possessions per game with 105. His opponents, the Rockets, have the slowest tempo with 100.3 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Rockets are ranked No. 1 in the league, allowing 105.1 points per contest.

The Rockets concede 44 rebounds per game, ranking 17th in the league.

Looking at assists, the Rockets have allowed 22.7 per contest, best in the NBA.

The Rockets are the second-ranked squad in the NBA at allowing threes, conceding 10.8 made 3-pointers per game.

Bobby Portis vs. the Rockets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/11/2022 28 17 15 2 1 0 0 10/22/2022 22 13 8 1 1 1 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.