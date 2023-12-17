Will A.J. Dillon Play in Week 15? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
A.J. Dillon did not participate in his most recent practice. The Green Bay Packers match up against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 15. Take a look at Dillon's stats below.
Rep A.J. Dillon and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
In the running game, Dillon has season stats of 164 rushes for 574 yards and one TD, picking up 3.5 yards per carry. He also has 22 catches on 28 targets for 223 yards.
Keep an eye on Dillon's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!
A.J. Dillon Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Thumb
- The Packers have listed one other running back on the injury report this week:
- Aaron Jones (LP/knee): 66 Rush Att; 245 Rush Yds; 2 Rush TDs 19 Rec; 169 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Week 15 Injury Reports
- Click Here for Justin Jefferson
- Click Here for Kenny Pickett
- Click Here for Tommy Tremble
- Click Here for Samaje Perine
- Click Here for Adam Thielen
Packers vs. Buccaneers Game Info
- Game Day: December 17, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Dillon 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|164
|574
|1
|3.5
|28
|22
|223
|0
Dillon Game-by-Game
Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Bears
|13
|19
|0
|2
|17
|0
|Week 2
|@Falcons
|15
|55
|0
|1
|8
|0
|Week 3
|Saints
|11
|33
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 4
|Lions
|5
|11
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 5
|@Raiders
|20
|76
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 7
|@Broncos
|15
|61
|0
|2
|34
|0
|Week 8
|Vikings
|6
|11
|0
|5
|41
|0
|Week 9
|Rams
|9
|40
|0
|1
|3
|0
|Week 10
|@Steelers
|9
|70
|0
|1
|11
|0
|Week 11
|Chargers
|14
|29
|0
|4
|32
|0
|Week 12
|@Lions
|14
|43
|0
|3
|38
|0
|Week 13
|Chiefs
|18
|73
|0
|1
|14
|0
|Week 14
|@Giants
|15
|53
|0
|2
|25
|0
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.