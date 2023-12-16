In one of the many compelling matchups on the college basketball slate on Saturday, the Louisville Cardinals and the UConn Huskies square off at XL Center.

How to Watch Today's Top Women's College Basketball Games

No. 18 Louisville Cardinals vs. No. 17 UConn Huskies

  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Venue: XL Center
  • Location: Hartford, Connecticut

How to Watch Louisville vs. UConn

  • TV: Fox Sports App

Charleston (SC) Cougars vs. Robert Morris Colonials

  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Venue: UPMC Events Center
  • Location: Moon Township, Pennsylvania

How to Watch Charleston (SC) vs. Robert Morris

Niagara Purple Eagles vs. Iona Gaels

  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Hynes Athletic Center
  • Location: New Rochelle, New York

How to Watch Niagara vs. Iona

Presbyterian Blue Hose vs. No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks

  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Colonial Life Arena
  • Location: Columbia, South Carolina

How to Watch Presbyterian vs. South Carolina

  • TV: SEC Network +

Wofford Terriers vs. Virginia Cavaliers

  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • Venue: John Paul Jones Arena
  • Location: Charlottesville, Virginia

How to Watch Wofford vs. Virginia

  • TV: ACC Network X

Youngstown State Penguins vs. Saint Bonaventure Bonnies

  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Reilly Center
  • Location: Olean, New York

How to Watch Youngstown State vs. Saint Bonaventure

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs. Georgia Bulldogs

  • Game Time: 1:30 PM ET
  • Venue: Stegeman Coliseum
  • Location: Athens, Georgia

How to Watch Georgia Tech vs. Georgia

  • TV: SEC Network +

