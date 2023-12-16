The UIC Flames (6-4) are heavily favored (by 11.5 points) to break a three-game home losing streak when they host the Western Michigan Broncos (2-7) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.

Western Michigan vs. UIC Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Time: 2:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Chicago, Illinois

Venue: Credit Union 1 Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under UIC -11.5 Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Broncos Betting Records & Stats

The Broncos have hit the over in four of their nine games with a set total (44.4%).

Western Michigan is 5-4-0 against the spread this season.

Western Michigan has come away with two wins in the seven contests it has been listed as the underdog this season.

The Broncos have not won as an underdog of +450 or more on the moneyline this season in two such games.

Western Michigan has an implied victory probability of 18.2% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Western Michigan vs. UIC Over/Under Stats

Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UIC 71.8 136.8 62 134.1 139.4 Western Michigan 65 136.8 72.1 134.1 138.7

Additional Western Michigan Insights & Trends

The Broncos score an average of 65 points per game, only three more points than the 62 the Flames allow to opponents.

Western Michigan is 3-3 against the spread and 2-4 overall when it scores more than 62 points.

Western Michigan vs. UIC Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 11.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UIC 6-2-0 0-1 3-5-0 Western Michigan 5-4-0 2-0 4-5-0

Western Michigan vs. UIC Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

UIC Western Michigan 7-8 Home Record 7-7 3-11 Away Record 1-15 7-5-0 Home ATS Record 5-6-0 6-7-0 Away ATS Record 4-11-0 68.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.9 64.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68 6-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-6-0 7-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-6-0

