Western Michigan vs. UIC: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 16
The UIC Flames (6-4) hope to break a three-game home losing streak when hosting the Western Michigan Broncos (2-7) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.
You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the UIC vs. Western Michigan matchup in this article.
Western Michigan vs. UIC Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Credit Union 1 Arena in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Western Michigan vs. UIC Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|UIC Moneyline
|Western Michigan Moneyline
|BetMGM
|UIC (-11.5)
|135.5
|-650
|+450
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|UIC (-11.5)
|135.5
|-800
|+520
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Western Michigan vs. UIC Betting Trends
- Western Michigan is 5-4-0 ATS this year.
- The Broncos have covered the spread when playing as at least 11.5-point underdogs in two of two chances this year.
- UIC has put together a 6-2-0 ATS record so far this year.
- Flames games have hit the over three out of eight times this season.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.