The UIC Flames (6-4) hope to break a three-game home losing streak when hosting the Western Michigan Broncos (2-7) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.

You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the UIC vs. Western Michigan matchup in this article.

Western Michigan vs. UIC Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Credit Union 1 Arena in Chicago, Illinois

Credit Union 1 Arena in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Western Michigan vs. UIC Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total UIC Moneyline Western Michigan Moneyline BetMGM UIC (-11.5) 135.5 -650 +450 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel UIC (-11.5) 135.5 -800 +520 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Western Michigan vs. UIC Betting Trends

Western Michigan is 5-4-0 ATS this year.

The Broncos have covered the spread when playing as at least 11.5-point underdogs in two of two chances this year.

UIC has put together a 6-2-0 ATS record so far this year.

Flames games have hit the over three out of eight times this season.

