The Western Michigan Broncos (2-7) will attempt to snap a three-game losing skid when visiting the UIC Flames (6-4) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Credit Union 1 Arena. The contest airs on ESPN+.

Western Michigan vs. UIC Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Credit Union 1 Arena in Chicago, Illinois
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Western Michigan Stats Insights

  • The Broncos' 42.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.6 percentage points higher than the Flames have given up to their opponents (38.3%).
  • Western Michigan is 2-6 when it shoots higher than 38.3% from the field.
  • The Broncos are the 239th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Flames sit at 249th.
  • The Broncos score only 3.0 more points per game (65.0) than the Flames allow their opponents to score (62.0).
  • Western Michigan has put together a 2-4 record in games it scores more than 62.0 points.

Western Michigan Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, Western Michigan averaged 4.9 more points per game at home (72.9) than away (68.0).
  • The Broncos allowed 69.3 points per game at home last season, and 78.9 on the road.
  • At home, Western Michigan knocked down 7.7 trifectas per game last season, 0.7 fewer than it averaged on the road (8.4). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was higher at home (33.8%) than away (32.1%).

Western Michigan Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/1/2023 St. Thomas L 65-51 University Arena
12/5/2023 @ Notre Dame L 86-65 Purcell Pavilion
12/9/2023 Youngstown State L 72-68 University Arena
12/16/2023 @ UIC - Credit Union 1 Arena
12/21/2023 @ Cleveland State - Wolstein Center
12/29/2023 Aquinas (MI) - University Arena

